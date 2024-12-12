Man arrested in Scottsdale for alleged child sex trafficking of missing teen from out of state

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — George Mosley, 31, faces 20 felony charges including child sex trafficking after being found with a teenage girl at a hotel, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

In July 2024, Scottsdale police were called to a hotel to investigate an alleged fraud involving Mosley.

Police say while officers were conducting surveillance at the hotel, Mosely was seen leaving the property with a teenage girl.

"Acting promptly," according to a release from the department, Mosely was arrested in connection to the fraud investigation.

It was then found that the girl who was with Mosely was reported missing from out of state. She was reunited with her family.

A further investigation started, in which police say evidence indicative of potential human trafficking activities was uncovered. Police say Mosely had been involved in the sex trafficking of the teen girl in multiple states.

Mosley was arrested on December 10, and "substantial additional evidence" was found in his residence.

Mosley faces a total of 20 felony counts of various child sex trafficking charges, sexual conduct with a minor, illegal enterprise, and money laundering charges with a juvenile victim.

Scottsdale police do not say if they are searching for additional victims.