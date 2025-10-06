Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting, apartment fire in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting and apartment fire in Tempe in late September.

Tempe police say 39-year-old Blaine Blystone was arrested Sunday in connection to an incident near Scottsdale and Curry roads on September 26.

Just after 3 p.m. that day, police say 38-year-old Gustavo Gonzales was getting in his car to leave when Blystone allegedly fired several rounds at Gonzales from his apartment.

Officers arrived and found Gonzales with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

After the shooting, investigators believe Blystone set his own apartment on fire and shot himself in the stomach.

When officers located Blystone, he originally told them someone had shot him and set his apartment on fire.

Investigators found evidence at the scene that connected Blystone to the shooting and the arson.

After Blystone was medically cleared from the hospital for his injuries, he was arrested in connection to the incident.

He faces multiple felony charges, include first-degree murder and arson.