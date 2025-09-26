Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tempe police investigating shooting near Curry and Scottsdale roads

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police are currently investigating a shooting Friday afternoon near Curry and Scottsdale roads.

It is unclear what led to the shooting or if anyone has been injured.

Officials say the area is active and ask the public to avoid the area.

ABC15 crews spotted multiple police units headed toward the shooting scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

