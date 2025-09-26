Tempe police investigating shooting near Curry and Scottsdale roads

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police are currently investigating a shooting Friday afternoon near Curry and Scottsdale roads.

It is unclear what led to the shooting or if anyone has been injured.

Officials say the area is active and ask the public to avoid the area.

LARGE SCENE: an active scene in Tempe developing along Scottsdale Road where we can hear multiple loud bangs right now @abc15 pic.twitter.com/ls2EgdVuW4 — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) September 26, 2025

ABC15 crews spotted multiple police units headed toward the shooting scene.

HAPPENING NOW: half dozen Tempe PD vehicles rushing away from ASU stadium with lights and sirens.



Working to learn about a possible police scene nearby. pic.twitter.com/p5Jc67d3UV — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) September 26, 2025

The investigation remains ongoing.