Man arrested in connection to Gilbert shooting that killed one, injured another

GILBERT, AZ — A man was arrested in connection to a Saturday shooting in Gilbert that left a man dead and a woman injured.

Sometime around 6 p.m. Saturday, authorities were called out to a home near McQueen and Elliot roads in Gilbert for a welfare check.

When crews arrived at the scene, they entered the home where they located 91-year-old Oscar Casdorph and an 81-year-old woman with obvious signs of trauma, according to Gilbert police.

Casdorph died from his injuries, while the woman remains in critical condition, police say.

As police investigated the incident, they learned that a man, identified by police as 56-year-old Gary Crawford, had recently moved in with the duo. It was learned that Crawford is related to one of those hurt.

On Sunday morning, they located Crawford in Glendale and brought him in for questioning, where he admitted to killing Casdorph and injuring the woman.

Crawford was taken into custody and faces several charges, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, fraudulent schemes, theft - means of transportation, and tampering with evidence, with a $2,000,000 bond, according to Gilbert PD.