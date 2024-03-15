Watch Now
Man arrested in connection to deadly crash in June

One person died, nine others were injured in the crash
One person is dead and nine others are hurt after a crash in west Phoenix Saturday afternoon.
Posted at 3:54 PM, Mar 15, 2024
PHOENIX — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash in June near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Officials say 20-year-old Fernando Zuniga Capilla was driving northbound on 67th Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle and sideswiped another car. Capilla's vehicle spun, hit a pickup truck and caused a series of crashes involving five total vehicles. Capilla's vehicle then crossed over into the southbound lanes, hitting a jeep driving southbound on 67th Avenue.

68-year-old Martha Alicia Cervantes Inzunza died as a result of the crash.

Court documents say there was allegedly an open container of alcohol in Capilla's vehicle and responding officers noticed the smell of alcohol coming from Capilla.

Blood tests showed that Capilla's blood-alcohol content was .097, according to court documents.

Capilla was arrested on charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault leading to serious injury, and six counts of endangerment.

