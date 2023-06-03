One dead, nine hurt in crash near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — One person is dead and nine others are hurt after a crash in west Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

Phoenix fire officials say it happened near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road around 12:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found five vehicles involved in the crash.

Nine adults and a teen were taken to the hospital after the crash. The teen and two adults are in critical condition.

Two adults were taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Police say one of the adults has since died.

The other five people are said to be in stable condition.

Police say 67th Avenue from Camelback Road to Hazelwood Street is closed in both directions.

What led up to the crash remains under investigation.