Man arrested for threatening 'mass shooting' at Valley elementary school and hotel

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after he allegedly made terroristic threats to a Valley business and school.

On February 21, officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded to a threat call at a Valley hotel. Police officials have not named which hotel.

Employees of the hotel received emails threatening a "mass shooting." Officers searched the hotel and found no immediate threat.

Information from that scene was forwarded to detectives for additional investigation.

On February 24, Phoenix officers responded to a Valley elementary school for a threat made to a staff member regarding a "mass shooting" at the school. Police officials have not named which school.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The school was placed on lockdown while officers searched the campus. No threat was found.

Detectives investigated the threat and identified the suspect as 24-year-old Alex Neriz.

The previous threat, at the hotel, was also connected to Neriz, police say.

Detectives found that Neriz was already in custody in Tempe for separate threats being investigated there. Tempe Police Department officials have not provided details on their investigation.

During a police interview, Neriz reportedly admitted to making threats related to two Phoenix investigations.

Neriz was booked into jail on charges stemming from the Phoenix cases, which include multiple counts of making terrorist threats.

ABC15 is working to learn more details about the investigation and the suspect in this case.