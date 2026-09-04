Former Corona del Sol assistant football coach arrested after suspected road rage incident in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A former assistant football coach for Corona del Sol High School faces assault and firearm charges after an alleged road rage incident in Mesa on Friday, Aug. 21, according to the Mesa Police Department.

30-year-old Natrell Q. Curtis, a former assistant D-Line coach at Corona since June 2026, has since been fired following the incident more than a week ago.

Police say that they received multiple calls around 7 p.m. reporting a crash and shots fired at the intersection of Country Club Drive and Juanita Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two .40-calliber shell casings and a black cup engraved with "Coach Curtis."

Witnesses said there were multiple gunshots fired after a crash between a tan truck and a driver of a dark-colored sedan, now identified as Curtis

Video footage collected by police appeared to show the sedan and truck got into an altercation and at one point, Curtis appeared to point a handgun at the driver of the truck, according to Mesa Police.

The driver of the truck drove away and the sedan followed, crashing into an uninvolved car.

After continuing their investigation, on Sept. 2, they were able to find Curtis and took him into custody where they found a handgun.

"During an interview with detectives, the driver described what led up to the altercation and admitted to pulling in front of the truck and firing his handgun at it," a news release by the Mesa Police states.

Police charged and booked Curtis with endangerment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.