Man accused in Maricopa County election theft now tied to theft in AZ Senate building

DPS has confirmed Walter Ringfield has been identified as the man in security footage from the Senate building on June 19
MCSO discusses details and arrest regarding an election worker accused of theft at a tabulation center.
Posted at 3:18 PM, Jun 27, 2024

PHOENIX — The man accused of stealing keys to election security equipment in Maricopa County is now being connected to another theft in the Arizona Senate building.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials confirmed Thursday that 27-year-old Walter Ringfield was the man identified in security camera footage from the Arizona Senate Building from June 19.

DPS says the man, now identified as Ringfield, entered a restricted area of the building on June 19 and removed numerous items from a security staff member's desk.

The stolen items included challenge coins and other desk accessories.

DPS served a search warrant at Ringfield's home and were able to locate the stolen items.

The new comes one day after Maricopa County officials announced they had arrested Ringfield in connection to the theft of election-related equipment.

That theft reportedly happened on June 20, the day after the theft that occurred at the Maricopa County elections department.

Maricopa County officials say the theft on June 20 will require election equipment at the facility to be reprogrammed, which will cost taxpayers at least $20,000.

DPS says Ringfield is facing trespassing, theft and burglary charges related to the Senate building theft.

