ARLINGTON, AZ — Sheriff's deputies are investigating after two bodies were found in the far West Valley Saturday morning.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the area of Arlington Road and 349th Avenue for the reported bodies found.

Deputies arrived and confirmed the deceased bodies that had been located.

The victims' names have not been released.

It's not yet clear what led to their deaths.

MCSO's Homicide Unit is responding to investigate.