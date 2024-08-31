Homeowner shoots alleged intruder near 7th and Van Buren streets in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is in custody after he was shot by a homeowner who told police the man had assaulted him at his central Phoenix home Saturday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 7th and Van Buren streets around 4 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

The caller had told police he had shot an intruder in his yard who had assaulted him when confronted.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The man fled the scene after being shot.

Phoenix police set up a perimeter and were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

The incident remains under investigation.