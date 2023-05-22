Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Lauren Heike in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A grand jury has indicted 22-year-old Zion Teasley on a first-degree murder charge in Maricopa County.

Teasley is accused of murdering 29-year-old Lauren Heike, whose body was found on April 29 outside a neighborhood near Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard.

On Monday, the office of Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced the grand jury indictment against Teasley for one count of first-degree murder.

“My heart goes out to the victim’s family and the pain they are experiencing losing their loved one in this manner,” said Mitchell. “Our office will work diligently to seek justice for Lauren and her family.”

Teasley was arrested on May 4 by the Phoenix Police Department after releasing surveillance video showing a man near the area where Heike's body was found.

At a previous news conference, Phoenix PD Lieutenant James Hester said he believes Heike fought off her attacker and got away, however, her wounds were too severe. He also said he does not believe Heike was sexually assaulted, but that remains under investigation.

Her injuries were consistent with a pocket knife Teasley was known to carry, police say. ABC15 has confirmed that Heike was stabbed multiple times.

Teasley's next expected court appearance is on Tuesday, May 23.