Former tribal police officer indicted for use of excessive force and falsifying report, DOJ says

WASHINGTON (KNXV) — A former San Carlos Apache Police Department officer was charged in an indictment alleging use of excessive force and falsification of an arrest report, according to a news release by the United States Department of Justice.

According to the indictment, 29-year-old Christoper Slawson punched an arrestee who was already handcuffed in the back of a police vehicle and knocked him unconscious. The indictment then claims he yanked him out of the police car and caused the arrestee to split his head open on the concrete.

The indictment also alleges that Slawson falsified the report of a fellow detective by adding false and misleading information upon learning he was under investigation for excessive force.

If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison.