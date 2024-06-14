Former Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne arrested in Scottsdale for refusing to ID himself

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Former Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne was reportedly arrested in Scottsdale overnight.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, officers responded to the area of 68th Street and Chaparral Road around 2:45 a.m. regarding a disturbance in the area. Officers contacted two people during their response, one of them being Payne.

Police say Payne refused to provide officers with his real name and provided a "false report" to officers.

Details on what led to the original response regarding a disturbance haven't been released.

Payne faces two charges for refusing to provide a truthful name and giving a false report to law enforcement.

He was booked into jail but has since been released.

Police have not given any further information about his arrest.

Payne was traded from the Phoenix Suns in July 2023. He then signed a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks and is currently with the Philadelphia 76ers.