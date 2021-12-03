Former Gilbert church, Girl Scout volunteer sentenced in child sex crimes case

GILBERT, AZ — George Little, a former church and Girl Scout volunteer in Gilbert, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sex-related crimes against children.

In July of 2019, a grand jury indicted Little on 16 charges, including sexual conduct with a minor, indecent exposure, child molestation, and public sexual indecency.

Gilbert police identified six of Little’s victims. The victims were usually between three and seven years old, according to court paperwork.

In May of 2019, a woman alerted Gilbert police that Little, a family friend, molested her daughter seven years before when she was a young child.

His wife Leslie who, in an interview with ABC15, denied knowing anything about the abuses saying Little was living "a double life."

She was also arrested for failure to report child abuse.