Flagstaff police seeking public's help locating man accused of making threats of terrorism

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Flagstaff police are seeking the public's help in finding a man that they say has made terroristic threats to various community entities.

Police say on Friday, they received reports of threats associated with mass shooting incidents posted to various school, government, and business Yelp review platforms.

They identified the individual they believe made these threats as 36-year-old Justin Wayne Hill of Ash Fork.

A warrant has been issued for Hill's arrest, and police are asking for the public's help locating him.

He is believed to be driving a blue 2009 Subaru Impreza with an Arizona license plate C-K-A-7-2-E. A picture of the vehicle is below.

Flagstaff Police

He is described as approximately six foot tall with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes.

The public is urged to remain vigilant and reach out to Flagstaff police immediately if they see Hill or his vehicle.

The Flagstaff Police Department phone number is 928-774-1414, or you can call Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.