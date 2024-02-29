Watch Now
Five people charged with defrauding the Arizona ESA program

Three of the five charged are former employees of the Department of Education
Attorney General Kris Mayes Attorney General Mayes Announces Indictments in ESA Programannounced that the State Grand Jury has indicted multiple individuals for allegedly engaging in fraud, conspiracy, computer tampering, illegally conducting an enterprise, money laundering and forgery related to the Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) Program.
Posted at 1:13 PM, Feb 29, 2024
PHOENIX — Five people are being accused of fraudulently receiving money from the Arizona Empowerment Scholarship Account program.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced the charges Thursday.

Dolores Sweet, Dorrian Jones, Jennifer Lopez, Jadakah Johnson, and Raymond Johnson, Jr. are accused of multiple felonies in the scheme.

Sweet, Jones, and Lopez are all former employees of the Arizona Department of Education, according to Mayes.

The group is accused of creating "ghost students" through fake birth certificates. While some of the students were not real, others were real but were admitted to the ESA program through forged or fradulent documentation.

These students were then awarded ESA funds, and the group is accused of using those funds meant for students for their own benefit.

