ESA program to cost taxpayers $900 million in 2024

Under new rules this year, any student can apply for an empowerment scholarship account.

The cap is an $8,000 annual benefit, paid by the state to use towards education expenses, and includes tuition, and private and parochial schools. Prior to the universal expansion about 11,000 students, mostly with disabilities were enrolled in the program.

On Tuesday evening, the Arizona Department of Education projects that universal empowerment scholarships will cost Arizona taxpayers $900 million in 2024.

The cost is nearly twice the amount Republicans estimate the cost to be.

The Department of Education projects 100,000 students will be enrolled in the ESA program in 2024.

Tuesday evening, house minority leader Andres Cano said the ESA program is bankrupting the state.