Family's cars become collateral damage in Phoenix quadruple shooting

Neighbors in a south Phoenix neighborhood are still visibly shaken up following a quadruple shooting near 24th Street and Southern avenue.

This unfolded Friday night, leaving one person dead and three others hospitalized.

Police have since identified the man who died as 19-year-old Ty’Lee Marshal.

The Estrada family tells ABC15 they are still processing it all, adding they were thinking about going out and putting up Christmas lights when suddenly they heard gunfire.

One of the bullets pierced their car.

“Right now, we’re even scared to be home,” said Adreana Estrada.

Adreana Estrada says there was no mistake that what they heard Friday night was the sound of bullets flying near their home.

“We heard gunshots just going off like, it was probably like 30 of them.”

She said her mom and little brother immediately dropped to the ground.

She ran to lock the door.

“They were like right there, like super close, and we just heard them like really loud, and there were a lot of them, so we were all like freaking out inside the house,” Estrada told ABC15.

Eventually, Estrada looked out.

“There was a guy on the floor, like people crowding, cars like driving off and stuff like that,” she said.

Police say 19-year-old Marshall was shot and taken to the hospital, where he died.

Two more men were also shot and taken to the hospital. One of them was in critical condition.

“Just a scary situation and like I don’t wish it on anybody.”

Police say, later, a woman called from a home near 7th Avenue and Southern Avenue saying she was also shot in that same incident.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While the Estrada family was not hurt, their cars became collateral damage.

“You could even see like the cop’s little notes of like the bullet going in here and hitting the dash, and it just flew up,” said Estrada.

Estrada’s mom’s car was also hit.

“It seems like a bullet just came through this. And it had like a little plastic part on the inside, which also just got shot out,” she added.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Phoenix Police or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO (Spanish line).

