One dead, three injured in south Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX — One person is dead and three others are injured Friday night after a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue.

Callers told police that several gunshots were heard, with multiple people running away from the area.

There, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Later, police say a woman called from a residence near 7th and Southern avenues saying she had been shot multiple times in the area of the original call. She was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Two other men were dropped off at local hospitals with gunshot wounds.

One man died from his injuries at the hospital. The two other men are in critical condition.

The area will be shut down for several hours, according to police.

It is currently unknown what led up to the shooting or if there are any outstanding suspects.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.