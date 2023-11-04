Family holds fundraiser for teen killed in West Phoenix

PHOENIX — This Sunday marks two weeks since a teen was killed in West Phoenix and there are still no arrests. The family is now left trying to raise money for his funeral.

16-year-old Daniel Chavarria came from a big family. Many of them gathered on Friday to hold a car wash fundraiser in his memory.

"Daniel didn't deserve it. Daniel was like, he was always so happy. He loved being around us. He never did anything wrong to nobody; he never hurt anybody. So, them to do that to him, it wasn't right," said Alyssa Torres, Daniel's sister-in-law.

Torres and Chavarria were supposed to meet up on October 22nd, but plans fell through. Later that night, police say Chavarria was shot to death in West Phoenix. ABC15 was told Chavarria was found in the street, near 57th Ave. and Hazelwood. Police say no arrests have been made,

"She heard three gunshots. She said, she came and told me 'Grandma, I heard gunshots and somebody screaming,'" said one neighbor. "It's just terrible. I don't know him or where they were coming from, if they were just walking or what, but it was upsetting. I'm sorry that happened."

Chavarria had nine siblings and multiple nieces and nephews - all of whom are surrounding his mother with love and support. Torres says she's also had a relative impacted by gun violence, so this loss hurts even more.

"He had a big heart; he cared about everybody. He made sure everybody was okay before himself," said Torres.

The car wash in Chavarria's honor will continue through the weekend, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., near 43rd Ave. and Thomas.