Teenager dead after shooting near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — A teenager has died after a shooting near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road Sunday night.

Officers were called to the area just before 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a teenage boy with a gunshot wound.

Officials say he was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died at the hospital.

What led up to the shooting is currently unknown.

Police say that no suspects have been identified or contacted at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.