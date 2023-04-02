Employee, customer shot at donut shop near Dobson Road and Rio Salado Parkway in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Two people are in the hospital after they were shot at a donut shop in Mesa.

Mesa police say it happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday at the Bosa Donuts location near Dobson Road and Rio Salado Parkway.

When police arrived, they found an employee and a customer with gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived and is still at large.

No information has been released about the suspect.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.