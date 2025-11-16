Early-morning Phoenix shooting leaves one dead, suspect arrested

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man is in jail after a shooting Saturday morning that left another man dead near 19th Avenue and Northern Avenue.

Officers were called to the area around 2 a.m. Saturday and found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Detectives identified 42-year-old Craig Poorthunder as the suspected shooter.

Police say he was contacted at the scene, taken into custody, and later booked into jail on murder charges after an interview with investigators.

No additional details about what led up to the shooting have been released as detectives continue their investigation.