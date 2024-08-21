DPS seizes approx. 50lbs of fentanyl pills during Phoenix traffic stop

PHOENIX — DPS troopers have stopped more than 50 pounds of fentanyl pills from hitting the streets.

On August 14, a trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) stopped the driver of a Dodge Durango for a traffic violation as they were leaving the Phoenix area.

During the stop, the trooper noticed indicators of criminal activity. Officials say a drug detection K9 also alerted to the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers found approximately 50 pounds of fentanyl pills in a large tote bag inside the SUV.

The estimated street value for the size of the drugs seized is about $500,000, DPS says.

Investigators believe the drugs were being transported from Phoenix to the Houston area.

The suspect driver was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges including possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.

No other details have been provided.