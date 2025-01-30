Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Deadly double shooting under investigation near 7th Street and Bell Road

A man has died and a woman has non-life-threatening injuries
Police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead in north Phoenix late Wednesday night.
844 E Bell Rd GSW 1-29-24
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a double shooting that left a man dead in north Phoenix overnight.

Officers were first called to the scene near 7th Street and Bell Road after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they located two shooting victims, a man and a woman.

Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the man later died at the hospital.

The woman's injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

It's not clear if police are looking for any suspects.

What led up to the shooting is under investigation. No further information was immediately available.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen