Deadly double shooting under investigation near 7th Street and Bell Road

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a double shooting that left a man dead in north Phoenix overnight.

Officers were first called to the scene near 7th Street and Bell Road after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they located two shooting victims, a man and a woman.

Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the man later died at the hospital.

The woman's injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

It's not clear if police are looking for any suspects.

What led up to the shooting is under investigation. No further information was immediately available.