PHOENIX — Police say a newborn was found dead on a central Phoenix street early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police say just before 1 a.m., they received a report that there was an injured child in the street near 7th Avenue and Jefferson Street.

When officers arrived, they found a newborn in the roadway.

Fire officials pronounced the newborn dead at the scene.

The medical examiner's office is conducting an autopsy on the newborn.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest updates.