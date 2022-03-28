Phoenix PD investigating after remains of infant found near 35th Ave and Indian School

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after the remains of an infant were found at a local business.

On Sunday, police were called to a business near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road where they located the remains of an infant child.

According to a photo obtained by ABC15, a police command van was seen outside of a McDonald's restaurant in the area.

Authorities have not released any further details but say an active investigation is underway.

