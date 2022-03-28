Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Phoenix PD investigating after remains of infant found near 35th Ave and Indian School

Phoenix Police Department
ABC15
Phoenix Police Department
Posted at 8:32 AM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 11:32:07-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after the remains of an infant were found at a local business.

On Sunday, police were called to a business near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road where they located the remains of an infant child.

According to a photo obtained by ABC15, a police command van was seen outside of a McDonald's restaurant in the area.

Authorities have not released any further details but say an active investigation is underway.

Stick with ABC15.com as we work to get more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems