Customs and Border Patrol agent arrested by Gilbert PD for alleged child sex crimes

GILBERT, AZ — A Customs and Border Patrol agent has been arrested by Gilbert police, accused of multiple sex crimes against children.

Gilbert police say 40-year-old Jason Michael Drown was arrested last week in connection with a joint investigation involving Homeland Security Investigations.

Drown is facing 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to police.

Court paperwork confirms that Drown is a Customs and Border Patrol agent.

CBP officials released the following statement regarding the arrest:

"On April 8, 2025, at approximately 10:50 a.m., a CBP employee was arrested for state charges related to child pornography by the Gilbert Police Department. The incident is under investigation by the Gilbert Police Department and supported by the DHS Office of Inspector General, and under review by CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

CBP stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission, and the overwhelming majority of CBP employees and officers perform their duties with honor and distinction, working tirelessly every day to keep our country safe. An arrest is merely an allegation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Court paperwork indicates the initial investigation into the case started in November 2024 as a proactive operation to combat child sexual exploitation.

In November, HSI agents were able to download three files they found available from the suspect's device through his IP address.

Each file was determined to be a pornographic image of a girl between the ages of 8 and 10.

Between November and April, another seven images were accessed from Drown's device, some by other investigating agencies.

In late March, HSI went to Drown's Gilbert home and identified that his WiFi network was openly visible but password protected.

The agency then transferred the case to the Gilbert Police Department because of the address location and because the suspect is a border patrol agent, according to court paperwork.

Police say that other devices seized from Drown are still being reviewed, and more charges are possible.