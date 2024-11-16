Casa Grande police looking for individual who set church on fire in October

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Casa Grande police are searching for an individual who allegedly set fire to the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church last month.

Casa Grande Fire Department said a fire on the morning of October 18 left significant damage to the inside of the building, starting near the west side electronic and music area before spreading.

At the time, officials said they didn't have a reason to believe there was foul play. Now, police believe a person seen on surveillance footage is responsible for purposely setting the church on fire.

ABC15 spoke to Father Ariel Lustan after the fire, who said that the church has been active in Casa Grande for nearly a century. The current building was built more than 60 years ago.

“In Casa Grande, we are the only catholic church,” Lustan said. “All these years that we’ve tried our best not only to beautify but to improve this church…and now they’re gone.”

Anyone with information as to who the person is is asked to contact Detective Teitelbaum either by email at Alex_Teitelbaum@casagrandeaz.gov or calling him at 520-421-8711 extension 6017.