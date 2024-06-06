Bicyclist seriously hurt after reported DUI crash near Desert Diamond Casino

GLENDALE, AZ — A bicyclist is seriously hurt after he was reportedly hit by an intoxicated driver near Desert Diamond Casino late Wednesday night.

Glendale police say they assisted Tohono O’Odham Police at the crash site on Northern Avenue just east of Loop 101.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who was riding a bicycle that had been hit by a truck.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Glendale police say impairment was a factor in the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck was arrested for related offenses.

That driver has not yet been identified.

The crash remains under investigation.