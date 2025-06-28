Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Authorities asking for public's help identifying possible suspect in west Phoenix shooting

The shooting happened near 27th Ave. and Bethany Home Rd.
PHOENIX — Two people have been hurt and a suspect is at large after a reported shooting in west Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police were called to reports of a shooting near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road at about 2 a.m.

Authorities say they found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking for help in identifying any possible suspects.

If you have information, you can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or you can post a tip anonymously at their website.

