Arrest made in connection to weekend stabbing in Gilbert

22-year-old Isaiah Panez died from his injuries at the hospital
Gilbert PD is investigating the deaths of two people who were killed in separate incidents overnight into Sunday.
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jun 21, 2023
GILBERT, AZ — A man is in custody after a stabbing left another man dead in Gilbert over the weekend.

Gilbert police say the arrest was made Tuesday in connection to the stabbing death of 22-year-old Isaiah Panez.

Police were originally called to the scene near Gilbert and Elliot roads around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they had found Panez with multiple stab wounds after a reported confrontation with the suspect.

Panez was transported to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The suspect is now facing a charge of second-degree murder.

