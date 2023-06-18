Teen dead after being shot at house party in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — A teenager is dead after he was shot at a house party in Gilbert early Sunday morning.

Gilbert police say it happened just after midnight near Gilbert and Baseline roads.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man had been shot in the chest and upper torso.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police believe the shooting took place after an altercation at a house party.

The victim's name has not been released.

No one else was hurt.

Police have not yet identified a suspect in the shooting.

The case remains under investigation.