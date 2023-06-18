Man dead after stabbing in Gilbert Sunday morning

GILBERT, AZ — A 22-year-old man is dead after he was stabbed early Sunday morning in Gilbert.

Police say it happened near Gilbert and Elliot roads at about 1:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the man, who has not yet been identified, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police believe the man was in an altercation with a male who also hasn't been identified.

The stabbing is not believed to be connected to a shooting that happened about an hour earlier near Gilbert and Baseline roads.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call the Gilbert Police Department at 480-503-6500.