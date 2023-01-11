Arrest made after Make-A-Wish statue stolen, PD searching for second suspect

One man was arrested Tuesday after his alleged involvement in the theft of the statue of the first Make-A-Wish child.

RELATED: Statue of the first Make-A-Wish child stolen in Phoenix late Tuesday night

Video in the player above includes previous coverage from when the statue was stolen.

Surveillance cameras showed who police believe to be 32-year-old Troy Burke and another unknown individual pull up into the organization's driveway and harness a chain around the bronze statue to dislocate it.

Details leading up to Burke's arrest have not yet been released.

Police say that when Burke was arrested he "admitted to his involvement in this case."

Burke was booked into jail on charges including theft and trafficking of stolen property.

Police say the portion of the statue recovered is destroyed.

Officials ask that anyone with information regarding the second individual involved in this incident contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.