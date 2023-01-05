Watch Now
Statue of first Make-A-Wish child stolen in Phoenix late Tuesday night

The bronze statue was reportedly loaded into the back of a truck around 10 p.m. Tuesday
Posted at 10:18 AM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 12:19:25-05

PHOENIX — Police are asking the public's help after a statue of Arizona's first Make-A-Wish child was reportedly stolen from the organization's headquarters earlier this week.

Officials with Make-A-Wish Arizona and Phoenix police confirmed to ABC15 that the bronze statue was reported stolen Tuesday around 10 p.m.

Surveillance cameras showed two individuals pull up into the driveway and harness a chain around the bronze statue. They used the chain to dislocate it from the base, and then loaded the statue in their trunk and drove off.

The bronze statue is of Chris Grecius, a seven-year-old child with leukemia who inspired the creation of Make-A-Wish. His wish was granted on April 29, 1980, when he was able to be a police officer with the Arizona Department of Public Safety. DPS gave him a uniform, helicopter ride, and a meeting with all of the officers who could make it out that day.

Granting Chris' wish led six people to come together and create the Make-A-Wish organization, which is now the nation's largest wish-granting organization for kids with critical illnesses.

Chris' story was highlighted earlier this week for "Wish Wednesday," a partnership with ABC15 showcasing stories of hope from Make-A-Wish Arizona.

If anyone has any information on what has happened to the statue, officials are asking the public to call Phoenix police.

