Arrest made after deadly hit-and-run motorcycle crash in December

PHOENIX — A 73-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run motorcycle crash in December.

On December 14, 31-year-old Katerina Penrose died after a motorcycle crash near 13th Street and Thunderbird Road. Police said a car turned left in front of Penrose, causing her to take evasive maneuvers resulting in the crash.

Police said the other driver involved left the scene before officers arrived. Days after the crash, Silent Witness offered a $2,000 reward for information that would lead to an arrest.

73-year-old Paula Miller was located and arrested on January 29. Police say she was booked on multiple charges including leaving the scene of an accident which resulted in a death.

Additional details regarding Miller's arrest have not been released.