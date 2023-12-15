Motorcyclist dead after hit-and-run crash near 13th Street and Thunderbird Road

PHOENIX — A motorcyclist is dead after a hit-and-run crash Thursday afternoon near 13th Street and Thunderbird Road.

Police were called to the area at about 5 p.m. There, they found a woman with serious injuries.

The woman, identified as 31-year-old Katerina Penrose, was taken to the hospital where she died.

The other vehicle involved in this crash left the area before police arrived and is still outstanding.

Officials say Penrose was driving westbound on Thunderbird Road when an unknown vehicle turned left in front of her.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.