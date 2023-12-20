Watch Now
Police looking for hit-and-run suspect who killed woman near 7th St. and Thunderbird Rd.

The incident happened on the evening of December 14
Posted at 12:49 PM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 15:55:48-05

PHOENIX — Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 reward for information related to a deadly hit-and-run crash in north Phoenix.

A 31-year-old woman riding a motorcycle was hit and killed by another driver on December 14 around 4:50 p.m. on Thunderbird Road just east of 7th Street.

The suspect was driving eastbound on Thunderbird Road when they failed to yield the right of way to 31-year-old Katerina Penrose who was riding a Ducati sport bike. The driver then fled the area and hasn't been located since. Penrose was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.

The suspect was driving a gray four-door midsized sedan with a sunroof. The vehicle most likely will have damage on the rear passenger side panel.

Anyone with information related to this crash is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

