Arizona prison inmate attacks chaplain

FLORENCE, AZ — An inmate assaulted a chaplain at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence Thursday, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry.

The chaplain, who has not been named, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken from the prison for medical treatment. ADCRR did not indicate the chaplain's exact injuries or what led up to the assault.

An ADCRR spokeswoman told ABC15 at no point was there a threat to public safety and the complex remained secure.

A criminal investigation is underway.

ABC15 Investigator Melissa Blasius reported last month on the security and staffing problems at the Florence Prison Complex's South Unit, which led up to a 2021 escape of John Charpiot and David Harmon. They were captured five days later.

Prison insiders said correctional officer shortages statewide are impacting daily operations and safety for inmates, staff, and even the public. ADCRR Dir. David Shinn has asked the state legislature for a permanent, 20% pay raise for correctional officers to boost staffing and recruitment.