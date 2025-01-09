Arizona Attorney General's Office announces new cold case unit

PHOENIX — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office has announced new efforts to solve cold cases.

The Cold Case Homicide unit will reportedly work closely with local law enforcement to utilize new technologies and apply fresh eyes and techniques to help solve cases.

“This unit reflects my commitment to ensuring that justice is not forgotten or abandoned, no matter how much time has passed,” said Attorney General Mayes in a press release. “Justice has no expiration date. This is about more than solving crimes—it’s about providing justice for the victims and their families. Every cold case represents a life that mattered and a story that deserves to be told.”

The unit will begin by further investigating the cases of Leslie Good, Sabino Lopez, Victoria Lacey, Melody Harrison, and Diana Shawcroft and Jennifer Leuth.

Arizona Attorney General's Office

The AG's Office provided a description of each of the cases they'll be looking into first:



Leslie Good - In the evening of June 3rd, 2008, Goodyear Police Officers responded to a shooting at a residence in the area of North Litchfield Rd and East Loma Linda Dr. Upon arrival, responding officers discovered 39-year-old Leslie Karen Good deceased in her home from an apparent gunshot wound. This case is being investigated in partnership with the Goodyear Police Department.

Sabino Lopez - On the night of June 9th, 2018, Tolleson Police Officers responded to a shooting call in the area of 91st Ave and West Garfield Street. Upon arrival, responding officers discovered 21-year-old Sabino Lopez in the street bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound. Sabino was treated and transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injury. Officers learned Sabino had been walking in the neighborhood when he was confronted by three male subjects in a Silver-Colored SUV shortly before the shooting. This case is being investigated in partnership with the Tolleson Police Department.

Victoria Lacey - At approximately 4:15 AM on August 13th, 2012, 25-year-old Victoria Lacey, knocked on the door of a residence in the area of 47th Avenue and Orangewood in Glendale. She advised the residents that she had been stabbed a short distance away and needed help. The residents called 911. When officers and medics arrived the victim was only able to identify her name and that she did not know who had stabbed her. A person delivering newspapers told detectives that around 3:30 AM he had been in the area and had observed two younger Hispanic males spray painting a vehicle in the area, but he had not seen the victim and it was not known if they were involved in the stabbing. This case is being investigated in partnership with the Glendale Police Department.



Diana Shawcroft and Jennifer Lueth - Diana and Jennifer were last seen at a convenience store on May 24, 1996, at approximately 7:00 pm. The cashier later saw a man pull up in a blue pickup truck. The girls talked to the driver, got in the truck, and were driven away. Three months later in a remote area of Yavapai County 100 miles north of Phoenix, human remains discovered were identified as Diana and Jennifer. Recently, new evidence has been discovered and will be analyzed. This case is being investigated in partnership with the Glendale Police Department.



Melody Harrison - On August 6, 1992, the body of a young female was found in the desert area south of US 60 and west of Idaho Road in Apache Junction. The victim was believed to be between 16-18 years of age. The victim at the time was wearing a "Team Gear" brand, size large, t-shirt with soccer balls imprinted on the front and back. She was also wearing a pair of Levi's denim cutoff shorts and a ring on her left ring finger. On October 26, 2023, utilizing the victim's DNA profile and familial DNA obtained by the Apache Junction police department, they were able to identify the female as 15-year-old Melody Harrison. Melody was reported as a Missing Juvenile on June 15, 1992. This case is being investigated in partnership with the Apache Junction Police Department.

Anyone with information related to a cold case is urged to contact the Arizona Attorney General’s office or Silent Witness.