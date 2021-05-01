10 May cold cases yet to be solved in the Valley

A young girl left her babysitter's home and was never found. A man was reported missing before he was found dead in a remote desert area. Two women got into a man's vehicle at a convenience store overnight and weren't found until months later. A man and his dog killed with his own gun.

The following 10 cold cases occurred in various years during the month of May. Please contact authorities if you have any information that could help solve them.

Deaths of Jennifer Lueth and Diana Shawcroft: May 1996

Silent Witness

Nineteen-year-old Jennifer Lueth and 20-year-old Diana Shawcroft left their apartment to go to the Mini Mart near 58th Avenue and Camelback Road after midnight on May 27, 1996.

A man drove up to the store and started a conversation with the victims before they got into his truck and left the area.

Three months later, the women were found dead in a remote area near Cordes Junction.

Police say the suspect was a white man in his 30s with blondish shoulder-length hair, a mustache, and a blue jean jacket. He was driving a faded blue truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information.

Shooting death of Manuel "Isaac" Alvarado: May 2012

Around 9 p.m. on May 18, 2012, two suspects reportedly entered 27-year-old Manuel "Isaac" Avarado's home near 48th Street and Broadway Road.

One of the suspects, who identified himself as "Corey's brother," took a gun from open view in the living room. Alvarado attempted to get control of the gun when he was shot and killed.

The suspect also shot and killed Alvarado's pit bull, and pointed the weapon at Alvarado's mother and fiancee.

The suspects fled the scene with the victim's gun.

The suspects were vaguely described as Black men in their 20s.

Homicide of Patrick McLaughlin: May 2012

Patrick McLaughlin, 53, was last seen driving a 1999 White Lincoln Town Car on Sunday, May 6, 2012.

Officials say McLaughlin's body was found the next morning inside the car in a remote area near Canyon Lake, north of SR 88. The vehicle had been burned.

The victim lived in Tempe and frequented areas in Mesa and Tempe.

No suspects have been identified.

Disappearance of Brandy Lynn Myers: May 1992

Brandy Lynn Myers was 13 when she disappeared.

Officials say Myers left her babysitter's home near the area of 5th Street and Hatcher Road around 5 p.m. on May 26, 1992.

Despite an extensive search for her, detectives were never able to find her. Detectives believe she was abducted and murdered.

She was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, denim skirt, and white and pink tennis shoes.

Shooting death of Adrian Arias-Ruiz: May 2012

Adrian Arias-Ruiz, 24, was shot and killed while standing in his driveway near 75th and Southern avenues.

Officials say the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. on May 24, 2012, when three Hispanic men drove up in a vehicle, shot him, and then fled.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark-colored SUV. Police identified two investigative leads named "Hernan" and "Rodrigo," both believed to have been 18-22 years old at the time.

Homicide of Shannon Michelle Aumock: May 1992

On May 28, 1992, a girl's body was found on the north side of a canal near Cave Creek Road and Deer Valley Drive.

It wasn't until February 2011 that the remains were identified as 16-year-old Shannon Michelle Aumock.

Aumock's death is believed to have been a homicide, but no suspects were identified.

Shooting death of Brittanee Monique Howard and her unborn child: May 2008

Around 2:30 a.m. on May 1, 2008, Brittanee Monique Howard's boyfriend was involved in an argument with multiple unknown people. At one point, a struggle ensued and shots were fired. Howard, who was 21 years old and pregnant at the time, was struck by the gunfire.

Howard and her unborn child were both killed.

The incident took place near 67th Avenue and Vineyard Road.

One of the suspects was vaguely described as a thin Black man with dreadlocks or cornrows. He was wearing a large black t-shirt and a mask.

Homicide of Danny Cooper: May 2010

Danny Cooper was a passenger in a vehicle traveling westbound on Southern Avenue from 7th Avenue. The vehicle he was in was involved in a minor traffic accident with a white passenger car during the drive, and when both vehicles approached 19th and Southern avenues, both drivers got into a verbal fight.

The driver of the white vehicle pulled a firearm and fired multiple rounds at the victim's vehicle. One of the shots struck Cooper, killing him.

The incident occurred on May 29, 2010 around 1:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect vehicle was an early 2000s model vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu, wear a rear spoiler, damage to the rear bumper and tinted windows. The suspect was vaguely described as a Black man in his early 20s with short black hair and a dark complexion.

Death of Justin Ayala: May 2001

On Friday, May 18, 2001, around 1:30 am., 22-year-old Justin Ayala and his friends were leaving the Filiberto's restaurant near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road.

The vehicle they were in was struck multiple times by gunfire. One of the shots hit Ayala in the neck, causing him to be instantly paralyzed.

Ayala died from his injuries six months later.

No suspects have been identified.

Disappearance and death of Cruz Cowan: May 2008

Cruz Cowan, 18, was last seen alive at his apartment near 9th Avenue and Mountain View Road on May 13. He was reported missing three days later after he had not been or heard from, police say.

Cowan's body was located on May 26 in a desert area near Carefree Highway and 51st Avenue.

No suspects were identified, but his death is considered a homicide.

