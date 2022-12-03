Accused Serial Street Shooter trial pushed to 2024, victim's sister speaks out

PHOENIX — A killing spree across Phoenix kept families on edge. Aaron Saucedo was arrested in 2017, accused of the Serial Street Shootings.

That spree left nine dead between August 2015 and July 2016.

Saucedo was accused of 12 total shootings.

“We’re still here, we’re still waiting for an ending for it all,” said Nancy Peña.

But for Nancy, it’s a nightmare she’s still living.

“My mom and my sister were in the house, and so they heard the shooting,” said Nancy.

Her twin Horacio Peña was killed as he returned from work.

RELATED: Valley woman loses twin in senseless crime

Five years later, her brother’s accused killer still hasn’t been to trial.

“It’s hard when you’re told, it was supposed to be this year and when you’re told it's not going to happen,” said Nancy.

The trial was originally set for 2019.

Saucedo’s attorneys have now requested the trial to be pushed back three times moving it from 2021, to 2022, and now 2024.

Nancy, along with other members of her family, spoke in court against continuing the case. But it was ultimately moved to February 2, 2024.

“I just, I can’t see myself moving forward until it's closed,” said Nancy.

She also told ABC15, as this process continues, there needs to be more of an effort to update the victim’s families.

RELATED: Phoenix serial killers and serial shooting investigations: where they stand now

“What can say is because there are so many witnesses and victims involved, it is simply going to take a long time,” said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.

In the most recent request to continue the trial, Saucedo’s attorneys cite the over 200 witnesses needing to be interviewed and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are just some realities when you have something like that, that is that complicated,” said Mitchell. “We want to do it right.”

Mitchell also added that she would reach out to the unit responsible for family notification to make sure the victim’s families are updated.

ABC15 did try to reach out to Saucedo’s attorneys for a comment but did not receive a response.

“There’s just this sense of its never going to happen,” said Nancy.

Nancy now just hoping her 70-year-old mother can one day see justice carried out for Horacio.

“I just kind of want to do it more for her now,” said Nancy.