25-year-old man arrested after domestic violence incident and barricade in Mesa, 'throwing rocks' at officers

MESA, AZ — A 25-year-old man is in custody after a domestic violence incident and barricade situation, Mesa police say.

Officials say the situation began Friday night and ended Saturday morning.

Just before 10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the area near University Dr and Lindsay Road for reports that a woman had been allegedly assaulted by her 25-year-old son. Police say the man allegedly stole his mother's car before leaving the home.

Police say "officers developed probable cause to arrest the suspect on assault and theft charges."

On Saturday, just after 7:30 a.m., police located a stolen vehicle traveling near Stapley Drive and Main Street. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled.

Officials say the car was later located for a second time in the driveway of the original domestic violence incident.

The woman was able to safely exit the home, and later confirmed the man was still inside the home.

The Mesa SWAT team was also called to the area.

After hours of negotiation, the suspect exited the home. Officials say once the man was outside, he refused to comply with officers' commands and "at one point threw rocks at officers."

Officers used less-lethal munitions, including bean bags and pepper ball rounds.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

He will be booked into the Mesa jail on multiple charges, including unlawful flight from pursuing law enforcement, theft of means of transportation, resisting arrest, assault, criminal damage, and preventing use of a telephone in an emergency.

The investigation remains ongoing.