READ: Full executive order rescinding several Arizona COVID-19 restrictions
Posted at 10:57 AM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 14:10:01-04
On Thursday, Gov. Ducey announced an extensive executive order lifting several COVID-19 restrictions in the state.
Part of the order states that any local mask mandates are no longer enforceable.
Gov. Ducey has also lifted restrictions on large events in Arizona, which previously required event organizers to get permission from local governments or ADHS, and to have strict COVID-19 safety measures in place.
Read the full executive order below.
