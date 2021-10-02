Interactive timeline shows milestones in Arizona COVID-19 cases and death counts

Arizona is now reporting over 20,000 COVID-19 deaths.

This is approximately the size of the southern Arizona city of Nogales and about 1,500 more people than the seating capacity of the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.

To understand the timeline of COVID-19 death milestones in the state we laid it out in a chart that shows how long it took for state health officials to add a thousand deaths to the COVID-19 report on their website. The most recent milestone, from 19,000 to 20,000, took 25 days. The longest amount of time was this past spring when it took 90 days for the state to go from 17,000 to 18,000 deaths.

The shortest amount of time…six days. From January 9 to January 15, the state went from over 10,000 deaths to 11,000 deaths.

Projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecast that COVID-19 cases should begin to pick up as the state enters the winter months, but deaths will largely remain in the range we are seeing today.

Take a look at the COVID-19 milestones in the interactive timeline below.