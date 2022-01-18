Free at-home COVID test kits through federal government go live one day early; how to order

Those interested in ordering free at-home COVID-19 tests through the federal government are able to do so one day earlier than expected.

The official website was set to go live Wednesday, allowing Americans to order four free at-home tests. However, on Tuesday morning, order forms were available via USPS.

COVIDTests.gov says orders will usually ship in 7-12 days and will begin shipping in late January.

Registration forms are available through USPS and one order (each containing four individual rapid antigen tests) can be made per household.

If you buy your own home COVID-19 test, you can get reimbursed by your insurance company up to $12 a test, for eight tests.

There are several groups and locations around the Phoenix area offering free in-person COVID tests if you don't want to do your own test at home, or if you can't find an at-home test at the store.

At-home tests have been tough to come by for several weeks with stores and pharmacies reporting lengthy backorders and unknown dates of restock.

Phoenix area cities have also been offering free at-home kits, but have been running out within minutes.