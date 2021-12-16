LIST: 10 East Valley locations to offer free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests

TEMPE, AZ. — Two East Valley cities have implemented plans to offer free at-home COVID-19 tests at multiple locations.

The City of Tempe will be providing free at-home COVID-19 rapid test kits at seven locations across the city starting next week, according to officials.

Starting Tuesday, December 21, anyone will be able to obtain the free kits at any of the locations listed below:

The free kits are available during business hours at each location and it is recommended that residents who plan to get a free kit check each location's hours as they may be impacted by the upcoming holidays.

Officials ask citizens to limit themselves to one kit per household.

Tempe officials say these test results do not qualify for holiday travel air travel.

Mesa public libraries are now distributing COVID-19 self-test kits utilizing curbside pickup.

Main Library, 64 E. First St.

Red Mountain Branch, 635 N. Power Road

Dobson Ranch Branch, 2425 S. Dobson Road

The tests can be picked up Mondays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to noon, with no appointment necessary.

Upon arrival at one at the designated spots at the three locations, officials say to call (480) 644-3311. No library card is required, but recipients will need to provide a zip code, officials said.

Each kit contains two tests and officials say only one kit will be provided per person. With limited quantities, the Mesa free tests will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.