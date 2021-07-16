Watch
Coronavirus cases continue to climb in Arizona, data shows

Posted at 8:48 AM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 12:09:13-04

PHOENIX — New coronavirus cases are continuing to climb in the state, data from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows.

On Thursday, ADHS reported 1,014 new coronavirus cases for the day, marking the first time the daily case count was above 1,000 since May.

On Friday, officials reported an even higher number: 1,251 new cases and 17 additional deaths.

According to ABC15 news partner KTAR, Arizona’s current stretch of 1,000 and above cases is the longest since a five-day period in March. At that time, the COVID-19 vaccine supply was limited and doses were being rationed.

A total of 19 states are experiencing increases in their seven-day moving average -- 12 are higher than 10%, according to data from the COVID-19 tracking site 91-DIVOC.COM.

