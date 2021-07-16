Coronavirus cases continue to climb in Arizona, data shows

PHOENIX — New coronavirus cases are continuing to climb in the state, data from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows.

On Thursday, ADHS reported 1,014 new coronavirus cases for the day, marking the first time the daily case count was above 1,000 since May.

On Friday, officials reported an even higher number: 1,251 new cases and 17 additional deaths.

The Arizona #COVID19 7 day case average is at 898. This is 59% higher than last week and at the same level the state was on March 14th. — The AZ - abc15 - Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) July 16, 2021

According to ABC15 news partner KTAR, Arizona’s current stretch of 1,000 and above cases is the longest since a five-day period in March. At that time, the COVID-19 vaccine supply was limited and doses were being rationed.

A total of 19 states are experiencing increases in their seven-day moving average -- 12 are higher than 10%, according to data from the COVID-19 tracking site 91-DIVOC.COM.